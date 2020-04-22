WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands of people across the state are showing their support for those on the front lines with lawn signs or hearts in the window.
A local sign maker is also helping out and it’s benefiting those who are less fortunate.
Hundreds of bright red “Thank You” hearts roll off every week from the busy printers at Critical Signs in Waterford.
They’re mounted on foam boards and snapped up by customers anxious to display their thanks too.
“I started making hundreds of them and my wife said I don’t know, you’re making too many,” said Shawn Monahan, owner of Critical Signs.
He said the idea sprang from one customer’s desire, but then he decided to donate the profits to help local food pantries, like Interfaith Food Pantry in Waterford.
“It’s been an honor to help out the community we’re charging $20 for the sign, $10 goes to the local food bank,” he said.
Starting Thursday, he’s taking his signs on the road to Groton, and other towns, donating his proceeds to their food pantries.
The signs are going fast because they are helping to feed the hungry. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.