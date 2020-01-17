SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – This weekend will look drastically different than last.
With snow on the way, Mother Nature is reminding us that it’s still winter.
Saturday’s weather is the perfect storm for ski resorts since there will be a snow storm and it’s a three-day holiday weekend.
A common sound this winter at Ski Mount Southington is their snow making machines.
“We’ve hit sometimes where we really had to kick it into overdrive and make out on a little more terrain than we normally would have,” said Jay Dougherty, Ski Mount Southington.
The machines will get a day off on Saturday, or at least a half day.
Snow is forecast to enter the state by mid-afternoon.
“I can’t wait for the snow. If you’re going to have a cold winter, you have to have snow,” said John Neff.
Last weekend’s balmy weather almost felt as if winter left us, but this weekend, people are trading in their fishing poles and jumping into a lift with their skis.
The ski resorts in our state need the snow, no matter how much.
At Mount Southington, they have 11 trails and five running.
