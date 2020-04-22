MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- As large gatherings continue to be on pause for now, wedding plans are changing.
Many couples in Connecticut are now turning to “micro-weddings,” and a popular destination in the state is seeing a strong interest in private-style celebrations.
“We have moved and or canceled over 50 weddings already,” said Sean Hayes, president and CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort.
Couples who were set to wed at the resort in the next few weeks have pushed their special day.
“It is tragic. Look, a lot of these brides and grooms have planned these things over a two-year period,” Hayes said.
While the couples have a new date a few months out, family and friends are apprehensive.
“They're getting a lot of feedback from their guests that they're still not going to be comfortable coming,” Hayes said.
So, he took advantage of the pause in business to re-think his business model.
“Don't lose your space, don't lose your date, but let's redo this so it's a more intimate gathering,” Hayes said.
This way bride, groom, and guests can enjoy the memorable day, but on a smaller scale.
The idea is to host “micro-weddings” from 150 guests down to a third of that.
Hayes said the venue has seen high interest, already booking dates in August and October for the perfect fall wedding.
While “micro-weddings” are easier on the wallet, smaller doesn’t mean simpler.
The day would still feature time-honored traditions, a full-service ceremony at the mountain top, followed by a cocktail hour and reception.
“But keeping their social distancing, apart from each other, but still being a part of the community,” Hayes said.
It’s a new trend in the way we celebrate the same amount of love and joy.
