HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The longer businesses are shut down, the worse it will be.
Many of Connecticut’s small businesses are closed with little or no money coming in and it’s having a ripple effect on other businesses.
A long-standing Hartford clothing store is being significantly impacted after not having had a customer in a month.
Like many small businesses, Stackpole Moore Tryon is looking for help, but so far, that help hasn’t come.
Jody Morneault takes a lot of pride in her store. She and her husband, Ronald, own Stackpole Moore Tryon, a company that started over 100 years ago, but has been located in downtown Hartford since 1991.
They were excited when they put out their spring collection, but it’s been unchanged ever since.
“Every time we come in here, it’s almost like a death. It’s weird. It’s like going to a family member’s house and the house is frozen in time after someone has passed away,” Jody said.
They’ve had to defer payments, like many small businesses, they’ve also had to shut down deliveries and have canceled orders.
Jody tries to support American made clothing, but the effect on them has been difficult.
Stackpole Moore Tryon gives a lot to charity. Jody feels it’s important to be part of your community and she says right now, we need to support our community.
“If you are working, do not hoard your money. Please buy gift certificates from your barber, your hairdresser, your restaurants that you like to go to, your clothing store,” Jody said.
Jody and Ronald have applied for a small business loan, but are still waiting.
Governor Ned Lamont is forming a special task force to help small businesses reopen at some point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.