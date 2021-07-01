HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The marijuana era is officially underway in Connecticut.
Recreational weed is now legal in our state, even though you can't purchase it yet.
"The smaller ones are the better ones. It’s a lot easier to smoke," Christopher Stevenson of Hartford Smoke N' Vape tells us.
Christopher shows us his favorite glass pot pipes inside Hartford Smoke N' Vape.
Employees have been able to sell pipes, bowls, and bongs in the past, but now they can market them as recreational marijuana products.
"It’s always good when you can have a conversation about marijuana," says Stevenson.
The change is happening because starting today, recreational weed is legal in Connecticut.
At Hartford Smoke N' Vape, the shift has led to a huge increase in people purchasing products that make smoking pot easier.
Jose Cosme is a local artist and occasional marijuana user.
He is excited recreational weed is legal and believes it will be beneficial that people can have honest conversations about pot at places like Hartford Smoke N' Vape.
"People shouldn’t feel that they have to be hiding or have any reservations about it since it is legal," Jose Cosme of Hartford stated.
Some pot enthusiasts, like Chris, who enjoys weed to decrease work related stress, understand there are people worried about a future clouded by marijuana smoke, but they believe time will show those fears are overblown.
"I’ve been smoking for a long time and I’m healthy. I don’t have a record. It doesn’t make me do crimes. Only thing it makes me do is laugh and eat," added Stevenson.
