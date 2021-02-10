FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Doctors have many reasons as to why people should be vaccinated.
Five specialists are sharing five things to consider as you decide whether it's the right choice for you.
COVID-19 is a wild card. Some people may never know they've had it, while others have suffered and died from it.
As more people recover, doctors are seeing a new and expanding list of ailments that are giving them pause.
“Now we see this as a multisystem disease. We see a lot of patients who are coming back even after they have recovered from COVID,” said Dr. Ameer Rasheed, of UConn Health.
Initially thought of as only a respiratory infection, the term multisystem comes into play as doctors are discovering the long-term adverse effects many patients are suffering throughout their bodies.
Specialists at UConn Health share some of the conditions they've seen in the last 11 months.
“We see a lot of the malaise, tiredness fatigue,” said Dr. Christopher Pickett, of UConn Health.
The things they’re seeing could be prevented with a vaccine.
The first reason doctors outline relates to how COVID can cause congestive heart failure in some patients.
“As cardiologists, we strongly encourage to get vaccinated because COVID is primarily a respiratory syndrome where people get horrible pneumonia, which means they don’t have enough oxygen in their blood, which forces the heart to work much harder and pump harder,” said Dr. Christopher Pickett, of UConn Health
Another reason deals with the problems that COVID can cause in the brain.
“We are just beginning to scratch the surface of what a COVID neurology is,” said Dr. Jaime Imitola, of UConn Health.
Imitola said specialists are seeing strokes in some patients that can be linked to the virus. Severely ill patients who ultimately get discharged from hospitals are reporting issues with concentration, headaches and muscular fatigue.
The third reason relates to how the virus damages the lungs.
There are patients who have recovered from mild cases of the virus, people who were never admitted to the hospital, who find themselves needing a pulmonologist.
“I am seeing a few patients in my clinic who have unfortunately developed lung fibrosis or lung scarring. And one thing we know about lung scarring is often times it’s a permanent damage to the lungs,” said Dr. Ameer Rasheed, of UConn Health.
In images shown of a patient’s lungs before COVID-19 and after, the “after” image, two months later, is similar to that of a smoker.
The fourth reason is inflammation. People with no previous medical problems are suffering from problems with inflammation in their bodies after getting COVID.
“The answer is absolutely yes. So, we’re talking about lung damage. We’re talking about blood clots,” said Dr. Santhanam Lakshminarayanan, of UConn Health.
The blood clots caused by inflammation can cause issues in other organs as well.
Doctors say some of the lingering effects of this inflammation will need to be monitored to see if they become persistent autoimmune issues.
Reason number five is COVID’s impact on teeth.
“We’re seeing over 50 percent increase of people grinding and clenching their teeth,” said Dr. Aniuska Tobin, of UConn Health.
Patients who recovered are also sharing stories of their teeth and gums weakening, teeth falling out or breaking, and teeth discoloration. Experts are still investigating the link between the virus and oral health.
In short, the five specialists say the best way to prevent all of these issues is to avoid getting infected in the first place. To do that, they all recommend getting vaccinated.
While current vaccines are about 95% effective, doctors said they are the most effective way to protect yourself from getting seriously ill.
