NOANK, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is home to one of the best seafood shacks in the country.
The website ‘Thrillist’ ranked the 21 best places to enjoy seafood in the summertime, and Abbott's Lobster in Noank is one of them.
More than 100,000 people visit Abbot's every year to enjoy hot buttered lobster rolls, steamers, stuffed clams, and chowder.
For the full list of "not to be missed" seafood shacks, click here.
