NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The election is just days away, and for one family, politics may be contagious.
A father and son are both running for office, but they’re on opposite sides of the fence.
Republican State Rep. Dave Yaccarino started a family business nearly 30 years ago. His son, also Dave, has helped out a lot at their comic and card store when he was in high school and college.
They’re pretty close, except for their politics.
“I said to my son, if you’re going to run, I know he’s honest and brilliant, do your best,” Rep. Yaccarino said.
He added that he wasn’t surprised to hear his son wanted to run as a Democrat, saying “I think he’s been a Democrat since he could vote.”
“I think he respects that I came to my conclusions in my own way. I don’t try to change him either,” said his son Dave Yaccarino, who is running for state representative.
Dave Sr. is a Republican seeking his sixth term in North Haven.
“I am against tolls. We collect so much money for roads and bridges through our truckers, special transportation funds and taxes,” Dave Sr. said.
His son is running for the first time in East Haven, as a Democrat.
“You are going to have a lot of people still physically commuting to their jobs on the highway, and that’s not my way that I’d raise revenue,” Dave Jr. said.
They do agree on some things, but disagree on the size of government, taxes, and the president.
“President Trump has done a good job in a lot of ways, but he has hurt his own self and the country with his attitude,” Dave Sr. said.
“I do think we need to focus on what’s going on in Connecticut, but personally no, I don’t want to see him get re-elected,” said Dave Jr.
Dave Sr. agrees what happens in Connecticut is important, and feels both sides, more often than not, try to work together.
He also has some advice for his son, saying "You have to have a thick skin. Don’t take it personal. But at the end of the day, encourage it, because you want to do good, not because you just want to do it for a party.”
This election is like all others in the sense there will be winners and losers.
As for the Yaccarinos, they say whatever happens, they will always be a family, despite their differences.
