NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- In the United States, there is an apparent shortage of face masks because of the coronavirus threat.
While the Centers for Disease Control says the masks aren’t necessary, many store shelves in eastern Connecticut are empty.
Last week, stores in the Norwich area started noticing that their stock of face masks was being depleted rapidly.
They attribute that to the large Asian community living in the area and working at the casinos.
The run on face masks coincides with the awareness of the coronavirus centered out of Wuhan, China.
“Yesterday was unbelievable, the request for quantities, millions of cases were requested yesterday,” said Eric Helsel, general manager of Safety Zone World Headquarters in Guilford.
In addition to the giant leap in orders for face masks, there were requests for other personal protection products.
“It tells you that the general population is very concerned. They want protection. They know that masks are part of the protection, and they’re scared,” Helsel said.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Charles Chiu, at the University of California at San Francisco, said there’s no evidence that wearing a face mask is going to help prevent that infection.
"I would not recommend that someone in the U.S., who does not have direct exposure, did not recently travel to China, or in general, that you go buy a face mask,” Chiu said.
Even though experts say a mask won’t protect you from the coronavirus, the run on masks by the general public could make it harder for industries and manufacturers to resupply their depleted supplies.
“We don’t have the ability to take on new business right now, we’re just servicing the customers that we normally service,” Helsel said.
