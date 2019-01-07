ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- A Grammy Award winning songwriter paid a visit to a local middle school on Monday, in an effort to help students write their own song.
Dr. Monte Selby is known as “education’s songwriter.”
He’s traveled throughout the nation and spoken to over 40,000 students.
“I’m over 1,000 songs in and today will be different from everything else,” Selby said on Monday.
Amity Middle School in Orange kicked off their new advisory program to focus on social and emotional learning with the artist’s help.
“The purpose of the advisory is really community building and the theme and the driving factor behind the song is really about,” said Amity Middle School Principal Kathy Burke.
The kids hit the ground writing on Monday.
“This is a really good way to bring everybody together,” said eighth grade student Simran Jain.
Selby said while there aren’t any rules to songwriting, there are some guidelines that help kids collaborate.
In 2012, Selby’s song “Check Your Attitude” was on the Grammy winning best children’s album, and he’s worked along some of the best in the business.
"Stick to a main idea, and about the way you set up patterns because the brain loves that,” Selby said.
While the first group came up with an idea, the next followed suit finding a tempo.
“I had kids give me names of songs they thought would work and we would listen for a second on YouTube,” Selby said.
He has five children himself, and grew up in Kansas but now lives in Maine.
He said children learn collaboration quickly and whether they are a musician or not, the lessons can be used throughout life.
“That carries over to anything kids write including applications for jobs like making sure there is clear point,” Selby said.
Hopefully the songwriting will not end there, and the community building exercises will continue at Amity Middle School.
