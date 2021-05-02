NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It's the perfect weather to go outside and for some high school and middle school students around New Haven, it's the perfect time to volunteer.
With rakes, masks, and garbage bags, about fifty students got together to clean up Long Wharf Park.
These students all got divided into groups and filled bags of trash found either laying around or stuck in between rocks.
"It's really about combining communities and really just having these kids just be more active in their community," Sergio Garcia Perez of Guilford High School tells us.
Sergio is a ninth grader at Guilford High School and also a mentor for the Community Integration Mentoring Program.
This program, also known as CIMP, includes students from Guilford, New Haven, East Haven, Madison, and North Branford schools.
This program allows these students to come together and work on themselves by practicing their social skills, like Santiago Zapata, who came to volunteer from East Haven High School.
"It feels really good being able to do something for the environment, because I haven't been able to do in a really long time and just like to do stuff to help my community," Zapata explained.
In a pandemic, finding something to do, Santiago says, has been tough so CIMP has been there to help by holding Zoom meetings, but today, they were finally able to get out.
"How they are doing in school and how they are doing in their family. Sometime is hard for them to reach out to teacher and to reach out to parents but being that we are so close to the same age it makes it a lot easier to interact with each other," Gabriella Garcia-Perez, founder of CIMP, stated.
Gabriella says this program is needed now more than ever, because, in a pandemic, students need to start recovering from a unique year of being stuck inside.
"Being that this is something that isn't going to go away, we have to address it and not necessarily moan over it, because it's going to be the situation. I think, if anything, it's having more of an impact on the younger kids who aren't feeling comfortable going outside their house and interacting with as many people," Garcia-Perez added.
If you would like to learn more about this program, you can visit their page, cimp.New Haven, on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.