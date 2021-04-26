ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -Summer camp for kids is less than two months away.
On Monday, the CDC came out with some supplemental guidelines to keep kids, camp counselors, and families safe.
The guidelines are parallel with state guidelines. People must wear masks, maintain social distance and use hand sanitizer.
RELATED: CDC's updated Covid-19 guidance for summer camps emphasizes getting vaccinated, wearing masks and staying distanced
There is only 54 days until the Channel 3 Kids Camp opens and on Monday, pallets of hand sanitizers arrived followed by masks and gloves.
"As we know, it's very expensive. We're going to be going through a lot of it, we want to make sure everybody is staying safe," said Melissa Shea, Channel 3 Kids Camp Communications Director.
The Centers for Disease Control guidelines call for campers and staff to be vaccinated and campers tested negative for COVID-19 one to three days before arriving.
All overnight camps are required to have additional guidelines as well as an Emergency Plan of Operation.
“The Emergency Operation Plan is how we continue to operate even if there were to be a positive diagnosis, a positive case for COVID, so we are keeping our campers cohorted. Cohorted is a group of 20 maximum at summer camp, according to current state guidance,” said David Meizels, Executive Director of the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
That means small cohort groups in the pool.
One thing the Channel 3 Kids Camp and all summer camps are having a tough time attracting are trained counselors.
"It's an industry-wide issue all over Connecticut. Talking to other camps, it's the came challenge for all of us," Meizels said.
Meizels says it's a challenge because most of their traditional counselors have come from Europe and many are not coming this year.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.