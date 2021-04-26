(WFSB) – The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a major Second Amendment case.
It’s been more than a decade since justices have ruled on a significant gun issue, and it comes in the wake of several mass shootings.
In Connecticut, supporters of more restrictions are headed to Washington to urge President Joe Biden to fulfill his promise.
The Supreme Court is taking up a New York law that restricts an individual from carrying concealed handguns in public. At the same time, pressure is mounting once again on Congress to pass more gun regulations.
On the campaign trail, Biden said he would push for more enhanced gun control. Now, supporters of more restrictions want him to delivery.
“We are bringing families, survivors of gun violence, and young people directly involved with gun violence to Washington, D.C. and giving our own State of the Union on gun violence,” said Po Murray, Newtown Action Alliance.
The Newtown Action Alliance, formed after the Sandy Hook shooting, will be in Washington the same day Biden will give his State of the Union address on his 100 days in office.
Survivors of gun violence will join them, including Kristen Song, whose 15-year-old son Ethan accidentally shot himself. Song successfully got Connecticut lawmakers to pass Ethan’s Law, which required all guns to be safely stored.
They want universal background checks, which 90 percent of Americans support, a ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15, and Red Flag Laws, which temporarily remove guns from those considered a threat to themselves or others.
It’s been 27 years since Congress took up gun legislations.
Democrats now have a strong majority in the House. The margin is slim in the Senate and a handful of Democrats may not be on board.
“When you have a Senate where it’s split 50, 50, they need 60 votes, and if you don’t have your whole base or your whole caucus on board, it’s going to make it hard,” said Gayle Alberda, Fairfield University Political Analyst.
Just in the past month alone, there have been 50 mass shootings.
Murray says gun violence has now become the number one killer of children, surpassing car deaths.
“Tragic, and you would think there would be federal action to protect our children, and this is why we have called out coalition, ‘The Time is Now,’” Murray said.
The coalition has 88 organizations.
While the Capitol remains closed, they are planning to Zoom key lawmakers. Biden has said he is ready to sign a number of gun bills.
