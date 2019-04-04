TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A local man who survived the largest mass shooting in U.S. history is now suing his former employer for discrimination.
Charles Giampaolo from Torrington escaped the massacre at the Harvest Music Festival in October of 2017, but his father-in-law was among the 59 killed.
When he returned home, Giampaolo was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and sought help with a mental health counselor.
Giampaolo says his commission was cut several times, he was demoted and eventually forced out of the Torrington-based Elevator Service Company.
“Owner Stephen Roth allegedly told CJ, "October has come and gone, and you need to get over it.’ Ownership like what Mr. Giampaolo went through, the mass shooting, to getting over breast cancer and was told in so many words to ‘suck it up,’” said Amanda DeMatteis, Garrison Law.
Giampaolo is seeking unspecified damages for subjecting him to a hostile work environment and retaliation against him.
