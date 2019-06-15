NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Local Target stores told Channel 3 that registers are offline amid a national outage on Saturday afternoon.
Nationally, thousands of Target customers took to social media to report the retail giant’s systems had failed and were no longer allowing for check out.
West Hartford resident, Brad Spranale told Channel 3 he was shopping during the outage.
“It just seemed like there was some confusion with the registers whether they were working or not,” said Spranale.
An employee spoke with Channel 3 who said the server crashed around 1:30 p.m. on an originally busy shopping day.
He said it appears many registers were incapable of scanning and accepting payments.
The retailer issued a statement:
“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores.”
Customers told Channel 3 that some people abandoned their carts and left.
“They were full of stuff. I don’t know if that was re-stocking but they were all by the front by the door, so I don’t know if that was people coming back to get them,” said Spranale.
Approximately two hours after the outages, Target issued another a statement with information that the glitch was resolved.
Target’s registers are fully back online and guests are able to purchase their merchandise again in all stores. The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours. Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests. After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time. We appreciate all of our store team members who worked quickly to assist guests and thank everyone involved for their patience.
