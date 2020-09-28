HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - One of the biggest questions being asked following a New York Times report on the president’s taxes is about how his bill so low for so long.
Channel 3 spoke with tax attorney Jeffrey Cooper about it.
When Cooper first saw President Donald Trump's taxes, he said he was a little jealous.
“I wish I could pay $750 a year in income taxes,” Cooper said.
As a tax law expert and the associate dean at Quinnipiac Law School, he said he really wanted to understand why Trump’s tax totals have been so seemingly insignificant.
“I think like a lot of people thought the tax numbers were a little low,” Cooper said.
Cooper didn't look at the actual returns, but said the New York Times report shows Trump's biggest tactic was taking advantage of depreciation deductions, essentially scoring an upfront tax break for an investment made that will reap benefits over time.
It's a tactic the newspaper reported Trump used repeatedly, taking huge depreciation deductions over and over again.
It's not free money. Eventually the Internal Revenue Service comes to collect.
“The danger with depreciation in general, the danger with debt,” Cooper said. “We know he’s taken a lot of depreciation, he’s taken a lot of debt there, can be this day of reckoning.”
That could happen soon. The Times report showed Trump has been in audit negotiations over some of his returns.
Cooper doesn’t think possible financial and legal penalties would pop up before Election Day.
However, he said the returns could harm Trump’s reputation as a top-notch businessman since they show some of his most famous businesses including hotels and golf courses were actually losing boatloads of cash.
“If you start to work through the details a little bit, it starts to look like their money losers and if they’re money losers and your holding yourself out as an exceptional businessman, there may be a disconnect there,” Cooper said.
