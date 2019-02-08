(WFSB) - This tax filing season could be full of surprises.
This year marks the official rollout of President Donald Trump's tax reform.
Brian Richards is busy as a tax preparer at H&R Block is booked with appointments.
He is trying to help his clients make sense of what to expect with the tax cuts and jobs act now in effect.
“It’s the largest tax reform that’s happen in this country in 30 years. So, it impacts, virtually everyone who files taxes,” said Richards.
Take the standard deduction.
It nearly double from 2017's returns. If you're single the filing status is $12,000 and if you’re married its $24,000.
Though, there's a catch.
“So, what that does is it eliminates the need for a lot people to itemize,” Richards said.
That last word "itemized" has people noticing.
“I’m a little disappointed that I can’t write my mortgage off anymore,” said Kristin Sitek.
People are hoping for the best with Uncle Sam under the new tax laws.
“I don’t think it will really make much difference to us. I don’t know,” said Carol Smith.
Another thing new this year is how state and local income, sales and property taxes changed.
The total deduction is $10,000.
Richards says a lot of people in Connecticut are going to miss our what they used to claim.
If you work for yourself or you’re used to deducting work-related expenses, there are also changes.
Things like work-related meals and travel, expenses for uniforms and unions dues are now off the table.
“If you had business expenses that you incurred in the way of doing business that your employer did not reimburse you, you used to be able to deduct those from your taxes. That type of deduction has been eliminated this year,” said Richards.
Some wonder just how much less they'll get back, but some saw gains leading up to filing taxes, a bit of a bigger check under this latest reform.
