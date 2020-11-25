NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut teacher hopes her new invention will help other educators connect simultaneously with students who are learning at home and in the classroom.
Norwalk special education teacher Angela Rinaldi created the Bleu Mask to help solve a problem many educators are dealing with in 2020.
Rinaldi said even though most of her students are with her in the classroom, she was teaching in front of the computer because a few children are always learning remotely.
So, Rinaldi developed a mask with a Bluetooth enabled microphone inside a small pocket.
Teachers just connect the Bleu Mask microphone to their computer's Bluetooth, and every student can hear them loud and clear.
Over the last few weeks, teachers from all over the globe including Italy, Ireland, and Australia have purchased Bleu Masks.
Rinaldi said she is proud her product is making a difference.
"I know it's tough times and I’m not looking to make a ton of money. I'm just looking to help kids,” Rinaldi said.
For anyone interested in finding a Blue Mask, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.