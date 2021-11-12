HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Officials from a local charter school have finalized the termination of a teacher accused of sexual misconduct.
A press release said the teacher’s employment began in June at Booker T. Washington Academy.
On Wednesday, school officials said a parent reported that she had seen communication between her son and a female teacher that was inappropriate.
After a complaint was made Wednesday, Academy leadership contacted Hamden police, who launched an investigation.
The teacher was pulled from her classroom and placed on immediate administrative leave.
She was terminated 36 hours later.
“The administration and staff are supporting the investigation to the fullest extent. Parents and families were notified of these events on Wednesday, November 10, 2021,” a press release said.
“Our number one priority is and remains to be the well-being of every scholar enrolled in our academy,” John A. Taylor, executive director of Booker T. Washington Academy said. “Our actions have reflected that commitment and we will continue to work diligently to reinforce safety within our schools, support students who may have been affected by this incident, and work with parents to identify and meet the needs of families during this time.”
During a news conference on Friday, Taylor said he never imagined reporting on something like this, emphasizing that student safety and well-being will remain the top priority at Booker T. Washington.
“On Thursday, upon further examination, we decided that the teacher had indeed violated three of our school policies as listed in the employee handbook, effective immediately,” Taylor said.
The teacher has not been identified, but it was learned that she taught language arts.
“We carry the weight of these events with great seriousness and acted swiftly to address the issue,” Kelcy Steele, chair of BTWA’s Board of Directors said. “Our next steps, as the proper authorities pursue this investigation, will be to protect and fortify our community and offer support, counseling, and transparency every step of the way.”
Booker T. Washington Academy is a Public Charter School Organization with locations in New Haven and Hamden.
