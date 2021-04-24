MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A local middle school teacher who got a massive tax bill after raising money to help people during the pandemic does not have to pay.

Louis Goffinet was hit with a $16,000 bill from the IRS following his fundraising efforts.

After sitting down with tax professionals, attorneys, and even a law school professor, the experts said everything can be legally qualified as a gift, which means he doesn't have to pay that bill.

Local teacher receives IRS bill after raising money for families struggling during COVID Imagine raising money to help others and learn that you owe the government some money?

He was getting money from across the country to help with the taxes, and all of that cash is now being used to form a charity that will allow him to keep helping people who need it.