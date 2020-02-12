NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Global health officials are warning that the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 1,100 people and sickened nearly 50,000, could get worse before it gets better.
The virus has crippled global travel plans in and around China.
Travel agent Hilary Chivian at Travel Leaders in Norwich says customers are avoiding China until the threat is over.
“The response that we have to give to them is that at this point, it is at their own risk because it is something they don’t know how it’s being passed, they don’t know what’s causing it. At this point, I would personally recommend that they wouldn’t go,” Chivian said.
Chivian says many airlines are offering waivers for their flights, but those are good until April. After that, it’s a wait and see situation for travel to China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.