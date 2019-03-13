WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - All Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes have been grounded in the wake of two deadly crashes over the last five months.
President Donald Trump says he made the decision out of an abundance of caution, but some congressional leaders say the U.S. moved too slowly.
Bradley International Airport does not have any Max 8 or 9 planes based there, but they do fly in and out of this airport from time to time.
Travelers say they are just happy that the aircrafts will be grounded until they know for sure that they are safe.
Life can be hectic at the airport but on Wednesday one Hartford family is in the mood to celebrate.
Three generations of the Allen family are heading to Orlando for a week in honor of matriarch Cynthia’s birthday.
“She has done so much for her kids, grandkids and beyond, so it's a pleasure that we can do something great like that for her,” said Honeita Smith.
But until today they were nervous about the trip because of the deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.
They felt especially anxious after learning the same type of plane that went down in Ethiopia also crashed in Indonesia just five months ago.
“I actually went online and was searching to see if the various flights that we were taken were 737 Max's because I was very concerned,” said Shawn Savage.
On Wednesday afternoon that concern disappeared when Trump announced that all 737 Max 8 and 9 planes would be grounded in the United States effective immediately.
“Better to be safe than sorry, so I'm very happy that they chose to be safe rather than to regret it later,” said Savage.
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is frustrated by how this process played out.
Many other countries including Britain, Singapore, and Canada grounded the aircrafts before the U.S. pulled the plug.
“This decision was the right one but long overdue the United States ought to be leading not lagging in air safety,” said Blumenthal.
Blumenthal is demanding a congressional hearing so lawmakers can figure out why the United State moved slowly and what if anything is wrong with the Max planes.
The Allens are just happy they can take their celebration some place warm.
United, American, and Southwest airlines all utilize Max planes.
All three airlines released statements on the planes.
United Airlines said:
"Nothing is more important to United than the safety of our customers and employees. We will comply with the FAA's order and will ground our 14 737 MAX aircraft. Our MAX aircraft account for roughly 40 flights a day and through a combination of spare aircraft and rebooking customers, we do not anticipate a significant operational impact as a result of this order. We will We have and will continue to be in clos e con tact with investigators as well as Boei ng to share data and fully cooperate with regulatory authorities. We will continue to work with our customers to help minimize any disruption to their travel."
Southwest’s statement reads:
"Southwest Airlines is immediately complying with today's FAA requirement for all U.S. airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8. As a result, we have removed our 34 MAX 8 aircraft from scheduled service. Southwest operates a fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737s, and the 34 MAX 8 aircraft account for less than five percent of our daily flights. We have been in constant contact with the FAA and Boeing since Ethiopian Airlines' accident last Sunday. While we remain confident in the MAX 8 after completing more than 88,000 flight hours accrued over 41 ,000 flights, we support the actions of the FAA and other regulatory agencies and governments across the globe that have asked for further review of the data - including information from the flight data recorder - related to the recent accident involving the MAX 8. The Safety of our Customers and Employees is our uncompromising priority, and today's action reflects the commitment to supporting the current investigations and regulatory concerns. Our goal is to operate our schedule with every available aircraft in our fleet to meet our Customers' expectations during the busy spring travel season. Additionally, to support our Customers, Southwest is offering flexible rebooking policies. Any Customer booked on a cancelled MAX 8 flight can rebook on alternate flights without any additional fees or fare differences within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city pairs. A Travel Advisory with additional information for Customers will be posted on Southwest.com. "During our 48-year history, Southwest has continuously demonstrated our commitment to Safety," said Gary Kelly, Southwest's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We sincerely appreciate the trust our Customers and Employees place in our airline every day, and the Southwest Team is working diligently to minimize disruptions to our Customers' travel plans."
American Airlines released a statement saying:
"On March 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including the 8 and 9 variants, as a precautionary measure. This includes the 24 MAX 8 aircraft in the American Airlines fleet. We are complying with the FAA directive. On average, American operates 85 flights per day on the MAX 8, out of 6,700 departures throughout the American Airlines system. Our operations center is working to re-route aircraft throughout the system to cover as much of our schedule as we can. The safety and security of our team members and our customers remains our top priority. We continue to have the utmost confidence in our fleet, which is flown by our highly-trained pilots and maintained by our highly-skilled maintenance team. American regularly monitors aircraft performance and safety parameters across our entire fleet, including extensive flight data collection. This data, along with our analysis, gives us confidence in the safe operation of all of our aircraft, and contributes to American’s exemplary safety record. American has flown more than 2.5 million passengers — during 46,400 operating hours encompassing nearly 18,000 flights — safely on our MAX 8 fleet since the first one was delivered Sept. 2017 and began commercial service later that November. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause some of our customers. Our team will work with all customers impacted by these flight cancellations in order to rebook them to their final destination. Affected customers can rebook by contacting our reservations team. If a flight is canceled, customers may request a full refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent are requested to contact their agency directly. American is working in close coordination with our union partners, the Department of Transportation, FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities, as the safety of our team members and customers is always our number one priority."
