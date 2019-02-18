WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - One major airline is being investigated for their planes being too heavy.
The Wall Street Journal reports the FAA is investigating Southwest for allegedly failing to track the combined weight of the bags loaded on its planes.
Fliers at Bradley International Airport said all they care about is making sure their bag comes in under the 50-pound weight limit to avoid a fine.
The entire weight of the plane is not something they thought about until now.
One of the biggest selling points at Southwest is that bags fly free, but tonight, the Wall Street Journal reports the FAA is looking into whether bags have consistently weighed down Southwest flights.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the FAA’s yearlong investigation found significant mistakes in the luggage loading practice, and that creates potential discrepancies when pilots compute takeoff weights, which could result in safety issues.
For example, the Wall Street Journal found in some cases, the inaccuracies ranged from a few dozen pounds to more than 1,000 pounds.
“The rules are there for a reason, it could be dangerous if you’re overweight,” said Ruth Ann Ceryak of Bethany.
Southwest says it voluntarily reported this to the FAA last year and has already started to address the problem internally and has shared those plans with the FAA.
Spokesperson Brandy King told Channel 3, “There is no current information to support the estimate that one-third of southwest flights are dispatched with a weight and balance inaccuracy.”
Right now, Southwest says it has not been fined, but the FAA has not made a final decision.
Judging by fliers Channel 3 spoke with at Bradley on Monday night, many aren’t giving the investigation a second thought.
“We’re pretty comfortable flying. If it has been going on, it hasn’t been a disaster, so far. So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” said Michael Rooney, a Southwest passenger.
Southwest went on to say that it believes they’ve corrected the problem and all issues have been resolved and are asking that the investigation be closed.
