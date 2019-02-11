HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police have responded to a recent rash of wrong-way crashes and sadly some of the collisions have been deadly.
Channel 3 spoke with troopers about why this epidemic shows no signs of slowing down, even after the state spent millions to try and help.
According to the Department of Transportation, every on ramp in Connecticut has at least six wrong way signs, but sadly many people still aren't getting the message.
Trooper Thomas Krynski speeds down Interstate 84 on a simple scary mission. He must stop a wrong way driver by any means necessary.
“He’s heading back towards the left lane. Coming at you directly east to the west,” said Krynski.
Channel 3 rode shotgun with Krynski in 2016, never anticipated this wild ride.
Fortunately, troopers caught up with the driver in Vernon and no one got hurt.
This type of crime is hardly a rare occurrence in =Connecticut.
“Wrong way drivers are the most dangerous call we may deal with on a shift,” said Trooper Anthony Fasulo, Connecticut State Police.
Monday night, Channel 3 tailed Fasulo of Troop H in Hartford after a recent rash of wrong way drivers in the state.
“It does impact a lot of people,” Fasulo said.
Just this week, police responded to two deadly wrong way wrecks.
Two people died Sunday morning on I-91 north in Wethersfield and last Monday a man died after a wrong way driver slammed into him on Route 9 south in Essex.
“It could be your family or my family with their little kids, just driving minding their own business and all of a sudden they see headlights coming at them,” Fasulo said.
Despite the fact that the DOT recently spent $5 million enlarging and lowering wrong way signs on all 700 Connecticut highway ramps, wrong way crashes and arrests continue to happen at an alarming rate.
“The wrong way drivers, it doesn't just impact them, it doesn't impact troopers, it impacts everyone,” said Fasulo.
Last year, there were 106 wrong way wrecks or arrests. That's about one every three and a half days.
Fasulo says most of the time the drivers make mistakes well before they hit the highway.
“Either high drunk or otherwise impaired,” said Fasulo.
Fasulo hopes one day people will wake up and understand the price many pay for the recklessness of others.
“The victims they are innocent because they're just driving to get from point A to point B,” Fasulo said.
Fasulo says as a safety precaution if you are driving late at night you should be in the far-right lane.
He says wrong way drivers usually think that's what they are doing, but in reality they are driving in the fast lane in the opposite direction.
