WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday marks 18 years since the Sept. 11 attacks.
As the nation reflects on the somber anniversary, a TSA worker from Connecticut shared how the event changed his life.
William Csontos was a state trooper in 2001 and was conducting training exercises in Norwich when the news of the terrorist attack broke.
He and nine other troopers rushed to ‘ground zero’ to help.
Csontos and his K9 worked to help find anyone that was still alive or trapped in the rubble.
"We coordinated with the NYPD and New York State Police and New York Fire Dept. to deploy in certain areas that they were trying to cover to locate survivors,” Csontos said.
Csontos retired from the state police in 2007.
He said the work in the days following the attack inspired him to work for the TSA.
Gov. Ned Lamont said all U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in remembrance of Sept. 11.
