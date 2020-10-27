STERLING, CT (WFSB) – What are you Thanksgiving plans?
As community leaders urge families not to gather in large flocks during the holidays, local turkey farmers are already seeing the change in traditional orders.
At Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm in Sterling, 4,000 curious turkeys are wondering what’s going to happen next month.
According to farmer Rick Hermonot, because of the pandemic and people being urged not to get together, customers don’t want the big birds.
“We’re getting a lot of smaller orders, which I’m worried about because the birds grow the way the birds grow, so we ended up with a full range of 12 to 35 pounders,” Hermonot said.
Hermonot says sooner or later, those big girls will be used for pies, soups, and sandwiches.
Customers are still on the fence about having family gatherings.
“Not quite sure yet. My son usually has it, we haven’t talked about it yet,” said Better Dumaine.
Families have seemed to have hunkered down during the pandemic and buying more locally grown meats and foods.
“We’ve seen growth in our market over the past ten to fifteen years, but this year, it seems even more so,” Hermonot said.
As families ponder whether or not to host a traditional Thanksgiving feat, this year, many are opting to play it safe.
To order a turkey or pie from Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm for this Thanksgiving, click here.
