(WFSB) – Many Ukrainian Americans in Connecticut continue to watch from afar as family and friends are now caught up in war.
“The world has to decide are we going to allow this Hitler to reconstitute his vision of dictatorship in eastern Europe, or are we going to preserve the, are we going to preserve the democracies,” said Alex Kuzma, Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation, Chief Development Officer.
Last week, local Ukrainian Americans were hopeful the situation would come to a peaceful end.
Now that Russia has invaded, they’re very scared for family and friends back home.
One person said he’s been brought to tears during several conversations.
They say Ukrainians want nothing to do with Russia, they want their own country.
Many of the people Eyewitness News talked to are in the United States because their families fled or were displaced by the Soviet Union.
They feel Putin is trying to impose his will on the region and they’re worried about what Putin might do next.
Governor Ned Lamont released a statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine:
“I condemn the unjustified, unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is abhorrent. The people of Connecticut stand in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and pray for their safety as they endure this assault on their freedom. I commend President Biden for leading the free world in sanctioning and punishing Russia for their aggression against a sovereign, democratic, and peaceful nation.”
