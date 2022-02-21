HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ukrainian Americans in Connecticut are reacting tonight.
People Eyewitness News spoke to say it’s extremely difficult to watch this situation unfold from afar.
“This country really needs to be honored for what it’s contributed to world civilization and really needs to be defended against genocide,” said Alex Kuzma of the Ukrainian National Home of Hartford.
The conflict on the Ukraine border hits close to home for many Ukrainian Americans here in Connecticut, including Alex Kuzma.
He used to live in Ukraine with his wife. Now the two visit every year.
“I work with the Ukrainian Catholic University in Western Ukraine and we work with a lot of young students, some of the most brilliant minds in the country,” Alex said.
He says the country has gone through dramatic changes over the last 30 years.
“I know a lot of the cities and all of them have huge potential in terms of technical economic development. The country has turned the corner on that. And now Putin is trying to really push everything back into the stone age,” said Alex.
As the threat of a Russian invasion looms, people there are forced to prepare for a potential attack.
“These brilliant young people are not able to spend time doing what they do best in terms of engineering. Instead, they have to wait for a potential invasion on the front lines,” Alex said.
“This has been an ongoing, low-level conflict since 2014 and it looks like it’s escalating right now,” said Wesley Renfro, Professor of Political Science at Quinnipiac University.
Renfro says a Russian invasion hinges on several factors.
“Very recently Vladimir Putin has announced support for two separatist regions there in the eastern part of Ukraine. The populations are split between Ukrainians and Russians,” Renfro said. “Will Russia confine it’s aggression to these two limited regions? Or will it become a wider incursion.”
Alex says while it’s a scary situation, his friends and students in Ukraine are resilient.
“They’re remarkably calm and stoic about this whole thing,” Alex said. “We’re hoping by some miracle for diplomacy to succeed. Ukraine has seen a lot of miracles in addition to these horrors that were visited upon it.”
Alex also added that he thinks this is a manufactured conflict and an unnecessary war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.