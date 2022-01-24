(WFSB) - As the tension continues to increase at the Ukrainian border, so does the fear of a Russian military attack.

The state department has ordered families of U.S embassy employees in Kiev, Ukraine to leave due to the rising potential of an invasion.

Channel 3 recently spoke with a member of the Ukrainian community in Connecticut. Ivan Kebalo, a Ukrainian immigrant, said even though his homeland is more than 5,000 miles away, he has been glued to the coverage and hoping his loved ones in the country stay safe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal is to keep Ukraine from making common cause with the democracies of Europe. Russia has already organized enough fire power to attack Ukraine with little-to-no warning. However, many said from a military perspective, it makes more sense for an invasion to happen in February when the ground is frozen, which makes it more favorable for tank traction.

U.S. officials issued warnings that an invasion could be imminent. In the meantime, the U.S. has been sending weapons to Ukraine to add support and working to get some Americans out of the country.

As of Monday morning, many Ukrainians said their biggest fear is the very likely possibility of retaliation.

“It’s serious, it’s really serious,” Kebalo said. “You know what’s going to be the next step? Nobody knows. It’s going to be psychological pressure on Ukraine, the information provocation, database attack. For our country that’s not solid economically, it’s going to be bad, bad, bad. Right now, I’d like to thank that we finally have America to make a step forward. We have great, great support from United States and Great Britain, Spain and Baltic countries, NATO countries.”

Cyber-attacks have already disfigured dozens of the Ukrainian government's public websites, but that would be insignificant compared to the damage that could be done to transportation, banking, and electrical systems.