(WFSB) – Saturday afternoon local Ukrainians will be showing their support for Ukraine with a rally in Hartford.

Many Ukrainian-Americans in Connecticut still have strong ties to Ukraine.

One Connecticut resident, Galina Kosmina says she’s been heartbroken by the recent invasion in Ukraine. Kosmina was in Ukraine three years ago on vacation with her two kids.

Kosmina says Ukrainians will do anything to protect themselves and their country. She says her family will remain optimistic but hopes the United States and its allies will intervene.

“If he takes Ukraine, he’s not going to stop there. He is going to take the other countries over there. So that’s why I wish, I pray, I wish more people would help, I wish that America will help the Ukraine right now,” says Kosmina.

Ukrainian International students are also trying to get support for those in Ukraine. They are the ones hosting a rally on Saturday in Hartford.

International students have been watching what has been happening in Ukraine over the last couple of days, and they are wondering if there will be a home to go back to.

Wesleyan University sophomore Yulia Kulchytska wanted to go home when she first heard about the attacks. She then decided to stay and raise awareness in Connecticut.

“I just realized that I’m panicking more than my parents and my little sister. They live in uncertainty and its probably a self-defense mechanism going on,” says Kulchytska.

On Friday, Kulchytska helped students here connect with students who are living in Ukraine. She translated for the panel of students and said that students there were describing the destruction they’ve seen.

A Ukrainian student association at UConn is also planning protests on campus, bringing awareness to the situation in Ukraine.

The panel at Wesleyan was the first of three panels planned to discuss Russian misinformation on the Ukraine crisis.

Today’s Ukraine rally will take place in Hartford at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

Want to donate to help Ukraine relief efforts? Click here.