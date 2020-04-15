HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The New England Health Care Employees Union says over 200 nursing home residents in Connecticut have died from COVID-19.
In the state, 33 percent of fatalities associated with the virus consist of nursing home residents.
The union also said nursing home workers and residents need personal protective equipment now to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
Union workers will conduct a “Caregivers Caravan” on Thursday starting at 4 p.m. The caravan will start at SEIU 1199’s Martin Luther King-Leon Davis Labor Centre in Hartford.
They will then drive to the Stat Capitol and return to union hall.
The caravan is raise awareness on the critical shortage of PPE for nursing home workers and residents.
