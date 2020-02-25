(WFSB) -- Local colleges and universities are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and taking precautions as needed, regarding school trips.
On Tuesday, Sacred Heart University said it recently made the decision to cancel a choir trip to Rome because of the spread of the virus in Italy.
The group was set to travel there for spring break.
“We hope to reschedule the trip, but for now, the health and safety of the choir and the entire SHU community is our priority,” school officials said in a statement.
The University of Connecticut canceled this semester’s Hong Kong study abroad trip, and said it will monitor the situation at other locations over the coming months before the fall offerings.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system (CSCU) said all student trips to China and South Korea have been canceled indefinitely.
Officials said they will consult with Centers for Disease Control travel guidance in advance of other trips.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and are taking proper precautions in close consultation with the CDC, the Department of Public Health, and other public health officials. Most importantly, we continue to remind students, faculty, and staff to wash their hands regularly and to stay home if they are sick,” CSCU said in a statement.
