FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Local universities are continuing to take precautions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, Sacred Heart University announced it has suspended classes on Tuesday in response to coronavirus concerns.
The school said starting Tuesday, March 11, the university will move to a schedule of online classes until March 29.
The exception from online learning will be clinical placements and labs as long as they continue to be safe, according to the university.
The university has suspended classes on Tuesday so faculty members can prepare their online plans.
Students are welcome to continue to stay on campus. The residence halls, dining halls, and recreation areas will remain open on their usual schedules.
University officials said the school is taking these measures in the interest of the health of the school community and out of an abundance of caution.
The university is also canceling all major events on campus.
For more information, click here.
The University of New Haven is doing the same, saying it has suspended all in-person classes and exams through the remainder of the week, leading up to the start of spring break on March 14.
In addition, in-person classes on March 23 and 24 have been cancelled.
"While there currently are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, these decisions were made after learning that individuals on our campus may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus after attending an out-of-state conference," the university said in a letter to the school community.
University officials also said the situation will be monitored, and more information regarding when classes will resume will be forthcoming.
