NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- After first refusing a request from New Haven’s mayor to help house first responders during the coronavirus crisis, Yale University said it will now make dorms available.
The reversal came shortly after University of New Haven said it should have rooms ready by some point this week to help house firefighters and police officers from the Elm City.
“They’re putting their lives on the line for us every day. Our president Steve Kaplan took about 5 minutes to say yes,” said Doug Whiting, spokesperson for the University of New Haven.
He said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker asked for 160 beds.
He’d been looking for dorm rooms to house its officers in order to keep them and their families safe, should anyone be exposed, and they can’t return home.
The city says it has had some first responders or their family members test positive or show symptoms.
“UNH has rolled out the red carpet for us,” Elicker said.
Last week, Yale announced a $5 million donation to help the city. But on Friday, Elicker said that wasn’t his request, saying he had reached out to the school about rooms. He said he was told no.
“If your house was burning down and you asked your neighbor if your kids could stay at your house and your neighbor said no, but here’s a check so you could stay at the Econo Lodge across town, what would that say about your neighbor,” Elicker said.
After first saying its dorm rooms still had students’ belongings in it, over the weekend Yale’s president later said 300 beds would be available by the end of this week for first responders and hospital staff, saying in a statement “Now more than ever, Yale and City Hall need to be on the same page. I know how committed all of us across the city and the university are to implementing an effective response to COVID-19, and I will do all I can to support this shared work.”
The city says it’s still focusing on its original plan with UNG, but the mayor added it’s good to know additional rooms are available.
Meanwhile, UNH, which over the years has developed a reputation of educating those interested in law enforcement and fire safety careers, said it was a natural fit.
“To be able to provide space in this incredible time of need, was really gratifying to the university to be able to do so,” Whiting said.
UNG said it’s glad it could make a small contribution.
In fact, and the university spokesperson said from their act of kindness, they’ve seen it returned with companies calling them, offering the help clean those rooms and spaces on campus for free.
