BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- As the state braces for several inches of snow, even a foot or more for some, so are the local utility companies.
Eversource said it will have line and tree crews already in place around the state, ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Winter Storm Bailey.
Additionally, Eversource said it is bringing in out-of-state crews to assist.
Officials said it’ll also continue to operate under COVID-19 safety regulations and social distancing.
“We began monitoring this storm over the weekend and continue to closely watch its path and are adjusting our plan as needed,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “The amount of snow expected may make travel conditions challenging for our crews, so we’re staging extra staff and equipment in our work centers across the state to ensure we’re ready to repair any damage we may see from this storm. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees and customers while working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic.”
Natural gas customers are also reminded to keep gas meters and outdoor vents clear of snow and ice build-up.
To report an Eversource outage, click here or call 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.
United Illuminating also notified customers to say they too are prepared for what’s to come with Winter Storm Bailey.
UI said it has been preparing line and tree crews, should the storm cause power outages or damage to equipment.
To report a UI outage, click here or call 800.722.5584 (800.7.CALL.UI).
It also outlined some safety tips for folks to keep in mind ahead of a storm:
Before a Storm
- Sign up for Outage Alerts. Text “REG” to 839-884 (TEXT-UI) to receive free text alerts if you lose service, and for restoration updates. Or, visit uinet.com for additional alert options.
- Keep long-lasting LED flashlights and lanterns on hand, along with a battery-operated radio, fresh batteries, drinking water, non-perishable foods and prescription medications.
- Fully charge mobile devices and store emergency contacts in memory.
- Fuel vehicles and fill spare fuel tanks for generators.
Medical and Life Support Customers
- Customers who rely on life-saving medical equipment should have a plan in case of a sudden or extended loss of service. UI medical and life-support customers should register in advance to ensure the company is aware of their needs. Call UI at 800.722.5584 (800.7.CALL.UI).
Generators
- Do not use a generator that plugs into your home’s electrical system unless it is connected via a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly connected generators can back-feed electricity into the outside grid and pose a danger to the public and to crews working to restore service.
- Carefully read and observe the instructions in your generator’s operating manual.
- Properly ground all portable generators.
- Never run a generator indoors, in an open garage, or near a window.
- Do not store fuel indoors or try to refuel a generator while it’s running.
