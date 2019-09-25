(WFSB) – The CEO of the vaping manufacturer JUUL has stepped down and the company is stopping all advertising.
At the same time, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker imposed a four month ban on the sale of all vaping products.
Now, Connecticut store owners are worries about what Governor Ned Lamont would do. Lamont met with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.
Owners of local vape shows say their products help smokers cut back on nicotine use, but states are trying to address public health concerns.
Teen vaping is on the rise as well as a spike in serious lung problems.
As health officials are looking for a solution, store owners are urging them not to go too far.
“Whether you ban all vaping products or whether that leads more people to the black market, the illegal stuff that is even more dangerous. I want to do a little more research on this,” Lamont said.
Lamont said he wants to look more into vaping before deciding on more controls on e-cigarettes and vapes.
Lamont says he wants to work with Cuomo for a common solution.
“If we do that together going forward, I think that would be a priority for both of us,” Lamont said.
The uncertainty has store owners worried about their future.
Christina Mazzotta was worried Lamont would impose a ban, which would force her to close her Vapor 9 store in Newington.
“I’m expecting nothing more, nothing less, and anything in between and we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens and address that as we go,” Mazzotta said.
Mazzotta and other store owners are worries governor are coming to come down hard amid concerns about vaping products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 530 people have been hospitalized around the country for lung problems related to vaping.
Nine people have died so far.
Connecticut has not had any deaths, but 13 people have been hospitalized in the state.
The American Vaping Association criticized Massachusetts. AVA President George Conley said most of those cases are due to people using illegal THC products.
“Governors are elected to sign or veto bills passed by elected legislators, not unilaterally implement laws themselves,” AVA released in a statement.
Mazzotta said vaping products can help people reduce or even quit from using nicotine. She also said she doesn’t sell JUUL products.
“We are here to serve those individuals, we are not here to create ne habits for children,” Mazzotta said.
JUUL has been under fire amid claims that the company has targeted children. An executive from tobacco company Altria is taking over for JUUL’s former CEO.
Meanwhile the internet sales of questionable THC pods containing vitamin E acetate which is causing these illnesses will continue, and kids will continue to buy them. But these idiot Dems who have no clue about vaping are halting sales of American made vape juices made from food-grade ingredients that are not the problem. Plus they're putting honest businesses out of business due to these temporary bans (they can't permanently ban them legally). Never trust a Dem to get anything done right. Ever...
