HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – With the state removing its COVID restrictions next month, high schoolers are gearing up for their proms and so are the venues, which saw their business dry up more than a year ago.
Cascade Fine Catering says it will have its first prom of the season in just a few weeks and one option they’re offering to schools this year is to have tents in the parking lot to keep everyone covered and safe while they have a good time.
Rosa Ponte, the general manager of Cascade, says they already have about ten proms scheduled for this spring and they’re still getting phone calls.
The excitement for venues like this is that on May 19, the last of the state’s COVID restrictions, other than wearing masks in public indoor spaces, will go away.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont announces phasing out COVID-19 restrictions for businesses
That means no more mandates on capacity limits and social distancing.
Just last week, the state came out with recommendations for upcoming proms, saying they should be held outdoors if possible and that kids should wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.
For Cascade, which has been in Hamden for nearly 16 years, they have two options for prom season, and both will be outside.
Ponte says they’ve been fixing up their garden level, which will accommodate the smaller proms that have up to 140 guests. It will be covered, so the students will stay dry if it starts to rain.
"Normally, it would be like 400 people in our dining room. This year we're at 200 people outside," Ponte said.
For larger schools, they have the option of setting up two tents in the parking lot, each with seating for 100 promgoers and their own dance floor.
“Last year, obviously we didn’t have any proms. This year, slowly but surely, they’re starting to come back. Some schools are very big, so they decided to have something on premise, but the schools are starting to consider being outside,” Ponte said.
While the state’s restrictions go away on May 18, Ponte says she and other venues will still keep a few in place.
"Trying our best, trying to be safe, always gloved and masks, sanitizer, temperature check," Ponte said.
The state is predicting that more than 70 percent of those eligible will be vaccinated by the time the restrictions are lifted in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.