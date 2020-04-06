BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Now that a 4-year-old tiger has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo, the questions remains of if animals will be at risk.
It’s the first known COVID-19 infection in an animal in the United States. Four-year-old Nadia tested positive for COVID-19.
The group of two tigers and three African Lions has developed a dry cough and decrease in appetite. They’re all expected to recover.
Dr. Andrea Dennis with Bloomfield Animal Hospital weighs in on if pets are able to get COVID-19.
“It seemed he or she along with others in the group were showing respiratory systems and so that’s why it’s like okay, let’s find out more about this and we don’t know a lot yet,” Dr. Dennis said.
So, what could this mean for our pets?
Dr. Dennis says there has been no evidence that people can give COVID-19 to their pets or that pets can give it to their owners.
A study was recently done by a large laboratory many vets use called IDEXX to prove that study.
“They test over 1,000 cats and dogs and they have not found the virus, but that’s their one study. Every day, we learn more, so I can’t say 100 percent, but there’s no evidence we have to worry at this point in time,” Dr. Dennis said.
She says if you do show symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive, think about having someone else care for your pet.
“Let’s go ahead and let someone else in the household walk the dog, feed the cat and if we can, avoid all snuggling and face to face contact,” Dr. Dennis said.
If you live alone or don’t have anyone to care for your pet, Dr. Dennis suggests washing your hand and avoiding face to face contact.
