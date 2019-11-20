GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A local veteran received quite the warm welcome home on Wednesday.
Building Homes for Heroes held a special ceremony and a parade leading to a brand new home for Army Specialist Craig Hall in Glastonbury.
Motivated by Sept. 11, Hall stepped up to serve his country.
He loved his job and making a difference but his life changed abruptly in 2007. He was patrolling an Iraqi road and heard an explosion.
“We ended up hitting an IED underneath the tank and it ended up shooting me clean out of the tank and landed on the top,” Hall described “All I can remember is my legs being spread and my left knee point left and my left foot pointing right.”
Incredibly, Hall survived but sustained serious injuries. His left leg was amputated, and he suffers from PTSD.
Despite his struggles, Hall doesn't regret serving, and he took a major step towards a better life on Wednesday.
“You walk in and you see something you can only dream of,” Hall said about his new home.
The charity Building Homes for Heroes presented Specialist Hall, who has a fiancée and two children, with a mortgage free home in Glastonbury.
Glastonbury leaders welcomed the Hall family with open arms, and Specialist Hall says this incredible gift, which so many people worked so hard for, has given his family what he always fought to protect -- true freedom.
“It was all so overwhelming and so well done. I can’t thank the builders and everyone who worked inside the house enough to make this thing absolutely perfect,” Hall said.
