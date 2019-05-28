POMFRET, CT (WFSB) - Next week is the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in France.
A local veteran is making the trip back to Normandy to mark this milestone.
Armand Jolly, 96 of Pomfret, took part in a massive invasion that began on June 6, 1944.
He was aboard the USS Emmons Destroyer, which fired the first shots on the morning of the attack.
He and the rest of the ship's crew provided cover for the tens-of-thousands of allied troops that landed on the beaches to fight the Nazi forces.
“We did fire the first shot at 6 o’clock in the morning and that's what started all the ships coming in with the troops,” Jolly said.
Jolly enlisted in the navy back in 1942 at the age of 19.
In 1945, he survived after his ship was attacked and sunk by five Japanese kamikaze planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.