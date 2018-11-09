NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, some local service men and women were honored for their commitment to our country.
On Friday morning in New Haven, EMS provider, AMR, held a breakfast for veterans to thank them for their service.
“Meet different people, it’s very, very nice. And you get some war stories from some World War II veterans,” said Charles Turcio, Marine Corps Veteran.
Leading up to Veteran's Day, AMR also held a fundraiser to raise money to create care packages to hand out to homeless veterans.
