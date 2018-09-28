MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Volunteers braved Friday's rainy weather to clear up local waterways.
It was the annual Source to Sea Cleanup effort by the Connecticut River Conservancy.
“[It's] something very near and dear to my heart, getting the water clean," said Toni Berlandy of Eversource.
Berlandy participated in the cleanup for the second year.
“In a very short amount of time, we cleaned up a lot of trash and it felt really good to do that," he said. "So [to] be able to come back and do it again is a really awesome opportunity.”
Friday, a team of Eversource volunteers targeted Union Pond in Manchester.
“Not only does it keep our communities cleaner locally but it keeps a lot of plastic and trash out of our rivers, long island sound and our oceans," said Alicea Charamut, Connecticut River Conservancy.
This is the 22nd year for the effort.
About 2,800 volunteers across the state got their hands dirty.
“[There's] a lot of beverage containers," Charamut said. "We find tires and a lot of plastic, plastic bags.”
Typically, the volunteers pick up about 50 tons of trash overall.
“Today we are here to support our community," said Joy Woolley, a volunteer. “I work in environmental affairs and I work in sustainability so I think it's really important and valuable and we all get together as a team.”
It's a team effort volunteers said goes a long way in keeping the communities cleaner.
