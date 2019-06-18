(WFSB) - Danger in the Dominican Republic.
Travelers are cancelling trips after mysterious illnesses and deaths.
A New Jersey man is at least the eighth person to die while on vacation during the past year.
Channel 3 spoke to a Connecticut woman who was supposed to go there on vacation, but now she's changing those plans.
“We are hoping to go to some place totally different and not the Dominican,” said Carly Loura.
Carly Loura and her friends booked a trip to a Dominican resort, but now they want out.
There have been at least 8 tourists who have died in the Dominican this past year, four within the last month.
Autopsies released by Dominican authorities show they had respiratory failure and fluid in their lungs. The FBI is now investigating these deaths.
“It’s happening on the resort, so you think you are safe on the resort, but apparently not,” Loura said.
Crime on the island is also a problem. Former Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot this month while at a club in Santo Domingo.
“We are going to call Cheap Caribbean back and ask them what destinations we can go to and to see if there is a fee,” Loura said.
Loura says Cheap Caribbean will waive their fee and they do have some insurance, but the airlines and the resort may charge them a fee.
AAA has gotten calls from concerned travelers who want to change their plans.
“Not all travel agents are created equal. At AAA we have cancel for any reason insurance, in this case that would be terrific because you could cancel for any reason,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
Travel insurance is important, but in some cases, it’s limited.
It’s best to call right away if you want to cancel.
Loura says if it costs her money, she'll pay it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.