NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A retired state employee from New London is embarking on her own campaign to help out of work federal employees.
On Monday, the national holiday celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr., Michelle Allen will open her home on Mountain Avenue in New London to collect gift cards and other needy items to furloughed federal workers.
“I’m trying to help as many people as I can. The main thing is I know how it is to live paycheck to paycheck. It hurts, it’s not fun,” said Allen.
If you want to help Allen or learn more, click here.
