Local woman connects cancer diagnosis to being in NYC following 9/11 attacks

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been 20 years since nearly 3,000 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Sadly, the death toll continues to grow as more and more people are getting sick and dying from 9/11 related illnesses.
In Middletown, there is a beam from one of the towers that fell on 9/11. The memorial one of several around the state honoring the lives lost that day, but what is becoming increasingly apparent in the 20 years since that fateful day, is that tens of thousands of people have now either become sick or died as a result of exposure to toxins from 9/11.
“They took all my lymph nodes out, I had chemo, I had radiation, I lost all my hair,” explained Leigh Calmar, of Wolcott, as she described her battle with breast cancer.
She was off that day on Sept. 11, 2001, but her office was right nearby. She spent weeks after 9/11 walking amidst the toxic ash.
“Basically, I had to walk through the debris and the destruction. The stench. It was awful to say the least and then when we got to work,” she said. “Our eyes would tear. They would sting so bad. And there was like that much ash, all around the exterior of the building.”
When asked when she made the connection that her cancer might have been connected to those days following the 9/11 attacks, Calmar said “I knew I was breathing in all that dust and ash and debris and I believe that a lot of cancer can be environmental.”
Leigh’s Attorney Michael Barasch said her story is not uncommon.
The government has identified 68 kinds of cancer related to 9/11 toxin exposure and as the years go by, more and more people are getting sick.
“That is tens of thousands, and I say not a day goes by without one of my clients dying and I’m not exaggerating,” Barasch said.
The Department of Justice said over 4,500 people have confirmed 9/11 related deaths. Much more than the 2,966 people killed that day.
Skin cancer is the most common skin cancer in the 9/11 community. The Ph level of the toxic dust was the same as Draino. So, we are seeing so much basal cell, squamous cell, melanoma, and then for men the most common cancer after skin cancer is prostate cancer. For women it’s breast cancer.
There is help, the government has set up a victim compensation fund that includes civilians.
So many people who work downtown think that these programs are only for first responders. Only for the New York City firefighters and cops. That’s not true. There were thousands of Connecticut residents who were coming down and working in lower Manhattan.
Leigh is now cancer free and grateful.
“I have insurance from the World Trade Center fund forever. So that I’m very grateful for. If I ever get sick, or later on, that that’s all taken care of and they monitor me,” she said.
Barasch said it is important to get yourself registered even if you were not there that day.
“You don’t have to have been there on 9/11. You don’t have to be a responder. You can be an office worker. A commuter. As long as you prove that you were either caught in the dust cloud on 9/11 or returned to work and spent at least 24 hours in the month of September 2001 or 80 hours which is just two full work weeks between 9/11 and May 30 of 2002,” he said.
It’s important information, and yet a grim reminder that even 20 years later, the 9/11 related death toll will continue to rise as residual victims are diagnosed with related illnesses.
