BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Bristol woman is doing her part to help during the pandemic.
She’s collected artwork, cards, and plants to be donated to an alternate care site in Meriden, which will be dedicated to treated those who are COVID-19 positive.
Lindsay Vigue felt compelled to act.
“They’re sick, they don’t have visitors,” Vigue said.
To combat the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes, alternate care sites are being set up and equipped to treat only those suffering from the virus.
“I wanted to help them in some way,” Vigue said.
With the previously closed Westfield Care & Rehab Center in Meriden being transformed into one of those facilities, the Bristol-based photographer and artist had just the idea.
“Art, art always does the trick. I have some artwork here, so let me maybe just be able to give some calming photographs. I thought, what if I put the call out. Maybe people can donate as well,” Vigue said.
And the community answered that call by sending artwork. People also wrote cards, donated plants, and made face masks for staff to wear.
“We’re hoping for the brightest, most cheerful place they can come into,” Vigue said.
Vigue says she, with the help of some friends, will be bringing everything she’s collected to Meriden on Friday.
“When the patients arrive, everything will be ready and set up for them,” Vigue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.