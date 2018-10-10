HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This Saturday, thousands of runners will be descending on our capital city to compete in the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.
While each runner has a different reason for racing, one woman says what’s fueling her is a cause near and dear to her heart.
Three races set to go off in less than three days, the 26.2, 13.1, or 3.1.
Runners from across the country will be hitting the pavement for the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K.
One of those runners is 25-year-old Desiree Piette.
Originally from Granby, she’s racing in the half.
“This will actually be my first time running one in a race and I’m really excited,” said Piette.
In late august, Piette decided she was up for the challenge of the race and started training.
While it has not been easy, she says there is one single thing that continues to drive her to make sure she’s ready.
“I really wanted to use this opportunity to raise money for a charity that is really important to me,” said Piette.
PIette is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association, which is a cause very personal to her.
That’s because she operates and runs a nursing home where 70 percent of the patients have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or a related degenerative brain disease.
“It’s someone who you know who you knew really well at one point and now they might not even recognize you as your loved one or recognize you as your spouse anymore,” Piette said.
She’s using this Saturday’s 13.1 race to meet her goal of raising a symbolic $1,310.
Piette says the organization is incredibly vital to her line of work and provides crucial resources and support to family members and patients all across the world.
“It’s different for every patient obviously, but it’s a challenging thing for families to watch,” said Piette.
Propelling Piette to the finish line on her 26th birthday is knowing that with each step she takes, she’s helping the Alzheimer’s Association get just a little bit closer to a cure.
“This is an issue we need to spread awareness about and so that we can work together to end this disease,” said Piette.
So far, Piette has raised more a little more than $1,000.
