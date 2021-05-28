EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As many people plan to hit the roads this long holiday weekend, there’s an urgent message from police to drive safely.

Law enforcement are boosting patrols, as one local woman shares her story of surviving a DUI crash.

The cost of drunk driving is high, and Michelle Lettieri knows this well.

Her hope is no other family experiences her loss.

“Drunk driving is a 100 percent preventable,” Lettieri said.

She’s the director of Victim Services for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Connecticut.

The East Haven woman survived a harrowing crash two blocks from home more than 20 years ago.

“At a high rate of speed in my lane, we were hit head-on at 65 mph,” Lettieri said.

She and her sister suffered serious injuries.

However, she said her mother died instantly after a drunk teen driver hit their car.

AAA said it saw a sharp increase in deadly crashes last year despite fewer drivers on the road.

It also points to federal statistics showing an uptick in speeding, alcohol and drug impaired driving during the pandemic.

AAA and law enforcement said they want to see people reach their destinations safely.

In fact, state police already launched extra roving DUI patrols that started Thursday night and go through the holiday weekend.

“It’s simple. If you’ve had any drinks, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said CT State Trooper Josue Dorelus.

If you do, make sure your game plan involves using a rideshare or designated driver.

“One drink starts to affect your mobility. Your thought process. It just takes one drink,” Lettieri said.

She added that she’s not trying to ruin any fun, but wants people to think again before drinking and driving.

As for enforcement, state police said they’ll be in marked and unmarked cruisers, including non-traditional vehicles for patrol.