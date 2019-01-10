(WFSB) - The partial government shutdown is about to enter its third week.
For many federal employees, Friday will be the first time they’ll miss a paycheck.
As this shutdown continues, Keri DeGross decided she couldn’t stand by and watch families struggle to make ends meet.
She decided to start a GoFundMe page to help those families.
For a moment, the stay-at-home mom wants to put politics aside.
“I’m not trying to hear to preach about my political views. It’s not important about what I think about the wall,” said DeGross.
Instead, she wants to think about those caught in the crossfire of the partial government shutdown.
“What I’m trying to do is really disheartened by these families who aren’t getting paid,” said DeGross.
She wants to help families who have loved ones working as TSA agents, U.S. Coast Guards, and in other affected government agencies.
On the news, she heard of stories of how people struggle to put food on the table and pay bills.
She also heard about a GoFundMe page supporting a border wall.
“If we can do that, why can’t we actually raise money to help people who are trying to get a paycheck,” DeGross said.
Her goal is to raise $25,000.
She set up an email for workers wanting to apply and even reached out to lawmakers and affected government agencies to see how she can go about handing the money over.
For her, she’s not calling a handout but only wants to help.
DeGross says she does require proof of employment, but it’s done in a non-invasive way.
To learn how you can donate or apply, click here.
