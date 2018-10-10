(WFSB) - Kidney donors save lives or at the very least, improve them.
So, one woman is taking her search for a new kidney to social media.
Imagine being hooked up to a machine 5 to 8 hours a day, 3 times a week!
One woman is sharing her story in the hopes that someone will be her kidney donor.
“So, around 3 in the afternoon I go upstairs and I would set up, connect all the wires and tubes to the machine,” said Cathy Baker.
This has been Cathy Baker’s daily routine since July.
The 54-year-old was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2015.
She’s now beginning a stronger dialysis at UConn Health.
“It’s a kind of scary situation too. Because you don’t know what to expect. I was like ‘oh my, is it going to hurt,” said Baker.
Baker’s case is unique. She says she won’t know what kind of match she needs until meeting with a transplant team in November.
She’s already started looking for a donor.
She took to social media by posting her plea on Facebook.
“I didn’t know how long I’d be around, you know? You start thinking about those terms,” Baker said.
Baker’s family describes her as the strong one.
That when she got sick, she thought not of herself, but of others.
“It’s great to see her being so proactive and I hope that her efforts will raise the awareness amongst others about kidney disease, about the marvelous work in terms of research, training, and treatment they do here at UConn,” said Stuart Baker, Cathy’s brother.
Baker is putting herself out there, with no guarantee of a match.
“Usually, I’m a healthy 54-year-old woman who is looking to live life again and would really appreciate if someone would be willing to donate a kidney towards my cause,” said Baker.
Baker and her family are hoping to get as many people tested.
Because if you are not an exact match for her, you could be an exact match for someone else.
For more information on kidney donation and to help Baker, click here.
Anyone who would like to get in touch with Baker can reach out to her here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.